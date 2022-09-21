Oklahomans can vote on the legalization of recreational cannabis in a special election on March 7, 2023.
State Question 820 would legalize cannabis for adults over 21, and it would allow some people with drug convictions the opportunity to have their cannabis convictions reversed and criminal records expunged.
StateImpact reporters recap their 2022 coverage, and look at what's to come in 2023.
This Week in Oklahoma Politics discusses the low voter turnout in last week's midterm election, the high number of straight party voting on ballots, and Greg Treat's reelection as Senate President Pro Tempore.
Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books. The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state.
Supporters of legalizing recreational cannabis in Oklahoma will have their day at the polls. On Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the State Question will be on a special election ballot next year.
Backers of an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma became unwitting guinea pigs in a new process that was meant to speed up and automate the state’s antiquated signature verification system, but a series of delays compounded to keep it off the November general election ballot.
Oklahoma voters will not get to vote on recreational cannabis this November. A state Supreme Court ruling means the ballot measure will have to wait.