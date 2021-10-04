Indigenous Affairs

-
The Sundance Film Festival has been a hub for Native filmmakers to screen work, get funding and network. This year, a number of Indigenous films by Indigenous filmmakers are getting a spotlight and some of them were made in Oklahoma.
-
This episode of Focus: Black Oklahoma features reports on book bans disproportionately affecting works with Black characters or addressing issues of race, Black women in politics and the growing instances of anti-LGBTQ hate crimes.
-
A district court judge in Pawnee county said there was probable cause for the case against Walter Roy "Bunky" Echo-Hawk Jr. to move forward after he was arrested last year and charged with one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under the age of 16 and one count of producing, distributing and possessing juvenile pornography.
-
It's a mystery why dozens of horses are being found dead with gunshot wounds on public land near the Navajo Nation in Utah.
-
The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, and complete a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word "squaw" from geographic names across the country.
-
The Bureau of Indian Affairs is proposing new rules to protect a massive collection of oil and gas rights belonging to the Osage Nation after decades of criticism that the U.S. has mismanaged their estate.
-
Nygren beat out incumbent President Jonathan Nez in the tribe's general election by about 3,500 votes. The 36-year-old had never held political office before now.
-
Could civil forfeiture be the next battleground in Oklahoma Governor's fight over tribal sovereignty?An obscure case of illegal hunting in south-central Oklahoma could point to new ways the state is trying to assert jurisdiction inside newly affirmed tribal reservation boundaries.
-
For nearly two years, a group of Native American community members, activists and artists have gotten input from people across the state to envision an Indigenous-led Land Run monument in Oklahoma City.
-
The jails program has come under fire for numerous deaths. NPR and Mountain West found a previous review was managed by a retired official who oversaw the facilities when some of the deaths occurred.
-
The Osage Nation announced its Crisis Assistance Program will now provide up to $2000 to tribe members in need.
-
The Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of a new domestic violence shelter in Stilwell on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to help families and children who suffer at the hands of violence.
-
The Cherokee Nation is using COVID-19 relief funds to build a new water tower in the town of Roland, which sits on the tribe’s land near the Arkansas border.
-
OSU professor Dr. Ashley Cole speaks about her research dissecting the public impact of health inequities in Indigenous populations.