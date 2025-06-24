KOSU's Oklahoma City Guide

First off, if you’ve somehow found your way to this guide and are new in town — welcome to Oklahoma City! If you’ve been here for a while and are just interested in learning more about what is in this modern frontier (as the city dubs it ) — you’re more than welcome, too!

The Oklahoma City metro area spans a whopping 621 square miles and is one of the largest cities in the nation by area. For a comparison, Houston is at 665 square miles. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt had another visual comparison for folks too in his 2022 State of the City address .

“That means we are the size of eight Cleveland, Ohios,” Holt said. “Washington, D.C.? Yeah, we could take 10 of those. Pittsburgh, PA? We’re 11 Pittsburghs. Miami, Florida? Sure, we are 17 Miami, Floridas.”

But it’s not just size that matters in Oklahoma City. It’s a growing city, too. Census data estimates released in 2025 show nearly 713,000 people call Oklahoma City home. That makes OKC the 20th largest city in the country after adding more than 30,000 people since the official census in 2020.

Located in the heart of the state, OKC serves as a crossroads of all the things that make Oklahoma unique — from its 39 tribal nations to its agricultural business and more.

Let's get exploring!