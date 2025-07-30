Want to explore OKC's Plaza District? We have a beginner's guide for you

The Plaza District is home to a thriving artistic neighborhood, unique local restaurants and live performances.

Besides casual days of thrifting, dance classes or grabbing a bite to eat, Plaza hosts some major events. Plan on attending the Plaza District Festival yearly in the fall, where you can find a collection of vendors and performances. Like many places in the city, the Plaza District also hosts a monthly art walk on the second Friday of every month.

Learn more about the gems of the Plaza District below.

History rooted in theater

The Plaza District is named for the Plaza Theater, built in 1935. That theater was the first air-conditioned one in the state (imagine going to a theater and not being cold!). The district started developing in the 1920s, located at the end of the city’s trolley line.

For 40 years, the Plaza District was bustling with commercial developments and growing surrounding neighborhoods. But as residents vacated the area for the suburbs, businesses began to shutter their doors. The Plaza Theater was abandoned by 1979.

But in 1999, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma acquired the property, opening its doors in 2007 after extensive renovations. Soon, other local establishments began to follow. There are over 60 businesses in the Plaza District today.

That’s showbiz, baby!

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU You can give improv a try at one of OKC Improv's classes.

The Plaza District is home to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, the official state theater. Founded in 1963, Lyric inhabits the old Plaza Theater and their annual production of A Christmas Carol is a statewide favorite.

The company also oversees the Thelma Gaylord Academy, which provides musical theater education to the city's youth. Tickets to academy performances can often be purchased for around $20.

If you’re spontaneous, stop by OKC Improv for a show or even a class. OKC Improv in the Plaza District offers a variety of performances and instruction levels, with something perfect for participants of every age,

A portrait of the city

Visual arts also abound in the Plaza District. The area is known for its rotating cast of murals by local and regional artists, managed by the Oklahoma Mural Syndicate. Anyone wandering through the area can take a peek at the art.

For those wanting to try their hand at creating a masterpiece, Paint N' Cheers offers guided classes focused on specific designs. From jellyfish to landscapes, customers can take their pick of lessons built around a variety of different artwork. Drinks are also available for just a few dollars in each class!

If you're looking to liven up your space with some professionally crafted art, DNA Galleries is where you need to be. It aims to support Oklahoma artists by selling their pieces — whether they're big or small items. From canvases to hang on your wall to specialty stickers, there's something for everyone.

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU There's always something new to discover in the murals of OKC's Plaza District.

"Vintage, so adorable."

Do you thrift as a hobby? Do you take inspiration from previous decades? Or maybe you want to give a garment a new life? The Plaza District is home to multiple stores selling pieces just waiting for a revival.

Bad Granny’s Bazaar sells new, gently used, recycled, upcycled and vintage goods clothing. If you're in the market for jewelry, shoes, sunglasses and other vintage finds, you could get lucky here. The store also boasts a colorful collection of pins and buttons.

Another option is Magoo’s Attic, selling vintage home goods, clothing and local art. You can find vendor and artist pop up shops, drag shows and fashion events hosted by the business.

Dig It OKC offers a selection of curated vintage pieces and hand-made art from several vendors. You might just find your new favorite vintage t-shirt there, too!

Chow down!

All those live shows and stores can make you hungry. Luckily enough, the Plaza District is not lacking in dinner options.

Empire Slice House has an extensive menu featuring pizza by the slice, whole pies and appetizers. Highlights include loaded garlic knots and the meat-loaded Notorious P.I.G. pie. Learn the menu, because the pizza by the slice options change daily and a new pizza of the month is named on the 1st!

Named for the so-called "original MTV generation," Mexican Radio serves a wide variety of taco and cold drinks. A chicken quesadilla, smoked brisket taco, pork al pastor taco and the rainbow tres leches dessert tops this menu.

RADBAR is an artsy dive joint open daily. Burgers, chicken nuggets, wraps and even a rendition of a "hawt" pocket fill this menu. Appetizers include "chippies" with queso and salsa, fried pickles and green beans and loaded rad fries. Try out their pickle brine ranch!

Calling vintage gamers: you have to get up the UP-DOWN Arcade Bar. Munch on pizza and sip on their craft beer collection while jumping between one of their 70 games from the 1980s and 1990s. Pinball, Skee-Ball, Nintendo 64, board games and your classic arcade selection will run you just 25 cents a round.

Got room for dessert?

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU Guests can enjoy ice cream and soda at Roxy's Ice Cream Social.

If you're up for a sweet treat, look no further than Roxy's Ice Cream Social and Pie Junkie.

Pie Junkie offers whole pies, mini pies and pies by the slice. From key lime pie to peanut butter chocolate pie to chicken pot pie, there's a pie for everyone at Pie Junkie. If you want to order a pie for Thanksgiving or Christmas, you better get that order in early. Preorders start about a month before each holiday, and they generally sell out quickly.

Roxy's Ice Cream Social is known for handcrafted ice cream and gourmet soda. And if you can't choose between the two, you don't have to! Combine any flavor of ice cream with any soda for a customized float.

