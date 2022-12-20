© 2021 KOSU
okrockshow_0.jpg
Oklahoma Rock Show
Fridays from 7-9 p.m.
Hosted by Ryan LaCroix

Oklahoma Rock Show is a weekly two-hour show of Oklahoma music, from across the state. The show opens a window of Oklahoma music to the rest of the world.

Artists heard on the show: Bartees Strange, Samantha Crain, John Moreland, Husbands, Broncho, Jason Scott, Kaitlin Butts, Jabee & more

