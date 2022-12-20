Oklahoma Rock Show
Fridays from 7-9 p.m.
Oklahoma Rock Show is a weekly two-hour show of Oklahoma music, from across the state. The show opens a window of Oklahoma music to the rest of the world.
Artists heard on the show: Bartees Strange, Samantha Crain, John Moreland, Husbands, Broncho, Jason Scott, Kaitlin Butts, Jabee & more
Jerry Lee Lewis once ceded the piano bench to Russell saying, "he plays a lot better than I do!"
Kyle Bradley was raised in Piedmont, Oklahoma. His alter-ego, Thunder Jackson, was born in Los Angeles, California, after years of playing in smoky bars and busking since he was a teenager.
Billie Eilish's Bond theme tries to fend off Beyoncé, Van Morrison, perennial candidate Diane Warren and word-of-mouth juggernaut Encanto.
Several Oklahoma musicians were honored with Grammy nominations, but only one came home a winner Sunday night.
Maggie Rogers' voice allows the duo to play with perspective and, in doing so, refreshes the template of Zach Bryan's laments.
Ferris O'Brien's favorite albums of 2022 include selections by Wet Leg, Lo Moon, Starcrawler and more.
George Lang's favorite albums of 2022 include selections by Steve Lacy, Wet Leg, Rosalía and more.
Don Data's favorite albums of 2022 include selections by Soul Glo, Kendrick Lamar, Sudan Archives and more.
Based out of Washington, D.C., Bartees Strange was the constellation connector of our genre-spanning celebration at the 9:30 Club.
Mikah Young's favorite albums of 2022 include selections by Sharon Van Etten, Bartees Strange, Omar Apollo and more.