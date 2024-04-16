© 2024 KOSU
Jarvix's Hot Dog! Song of the Week

Introducing a new music podcast: Jarvix's Hot Dog! Song of the Week

By Jarvix
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

KOSU recently welcomed Jarvix's Hot Dog! Song of the Week to the KOSU podcast network.

The weekly music podcast features original songs from Oklahoma-based artists and is hosted by Make Oklahoma Weirder founder Jarvix, who seeks to discover as much as he can and spread the word. He dives deep into his well of local music knowledge to bring you songs and bands you've never heard.

Listen below for a preview:

"Jarvix is consistently on the ground floor of finding and promoting new musicians in our state," said Ryan LaCroix, KOSU Director of Content. "His podcast is a further instance of KOSU & The Spy's commitment to elevate Oklahoma music, past and present, through broadcast, podcast and beyond."

The podcast is produced and distributed by KOSU & The Spy, and is adapted from a radio segment on Lindsey's Lounge that airs weekly on the station.

The first episode drops April 22 — subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts and discover a new musician in your backyard who will make you exclaim, "Hot Dog!"

