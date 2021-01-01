Saturdays from 9 to 10 p.m.

Lindsey's Lounge is a weekly hour-long show hosted by Lindsey Cox, the lead singer and guitarist of the orchestral dream punk band, stepmom. Tune in to hear music from local and touring bands performing in Oklahoma City, as well as songs that inspire Lindsey’s own music.

Get aligned with the stars with your weekly astrology forecast by Factory Obscura artist, Meg Carlile, and listen to up-and-coming local bands with Jarvix's Hot Dog Song of the Week!

Artists heard on the show: Palehound, Audio Book Club, The White Stripes, Automatic, Deerhoof & more