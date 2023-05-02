KOSU adds 'Lindsey's Lounge' to The Spy's Saturday night lineup

The Spy is welcoming a new show to its airwaves, starting this Saturday, May 6!

Lindsey's Lounge is a weekly hour-long show hosted by Lindsey Cox, the lead singer and guitarist of the orchestral dream punk band, stepmom. Tune in to hear music from local and touring bands performing in Oklahoma City, as well as songs that inspire Lindsey’s own music.

Get aligned with the stars with your weekly astrology forecast by Factory Obscura artist, Meg Carlile, and listen to up-and-coming local bands with Jarvix's Hot Dog Song of the Week!

Listeners can expect to hear the likes of Palehound, Audio Book Club, The White Stripes, Automatic, Deerhoof and more on the show.

The show premieres this Saturday, May 6 at 9 p.m. It will take the place of About What You'd Expect, whose producers have decided to wind down.

We hope you'll enjoy the new lineup and, as always, we welcome your feedback. Thank you for listening to and supporting KOSU!