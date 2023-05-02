© 2021 KOSU
KOSU adds 'Lindsey's Lounge' to The Spy's Saturday night lineup

KOSU | By Lindsey Cox
Published May 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
Lindsey's Lounge - horiz.png
'Lindsey's Lounge' premieres this Saturday, May 6 at 9 p.m.

The Spy is welcoming a new show to its airwaves, starting this Saturday, May 6!

Lindsey's Lounge is a weekly hour-long show hosted by Lindsey Cox, the lead singer and guitarist of the orchestral dream punk band, stepmom. Tune in to hear music from local and touring bands performing in Oklahoma City, as well as songs that inspire Lindsey’s own music.

Get aligned with the stars with your weekly astrology forecast by Factory Obscura artist, Meg Carlile, and listen to up-and-coming local bands with Jarvix's Hot Dog Song of the Week!

Listeners can expect to hear the likes of Palehound, Audio Book Club, The White Stripes, Automatic, Deerhoof and more on the show.

The show premieres this Saturday, May 6 at 9 p.m. It will take the place of About What You'd Expect, whose producers have decided to wind down.

We hope you'll enjoy the new lineup and, as always, we welcome your feedback. Thank you for listening to and supporting KOSU!

Lindsey Cox
Lindsey Cox has been an active member and organizer in Oklahoma City’s music and art scene for almost a decade. She is the frontwoman of the local orchestral dream punk band, stepmom, and the talent booker/events manager for Factory Obscura, an immersive art company in OKC.
See stories by Lindsey Cox
onair_sq.jpg
