KOSU’s Business Circle Memberships are ideal for companies looking to support public radio and get a little bit of air time as well.

For $500 a year, business names will be recognized on-air twice per day during the membership drives. Company information (with a link to the business website) will be listed on this page for one year.

In addition to having your business recognized during KOSU’s Membership Drives, your business will be recognized on-air once a week. Your company’s name will be mentioned along with other, up to three, Business Circle members. These spots will read:

“KOSU thanks Business Circle Members including Cup o' Joe Coffee in Edmond, Red Ted's Fashion in Norman and Bob’s Tire Shop in Wellston. Independent businesses supporting independent radio. Find out more at kosu.org.”

Businesses are allowed to have only their name read on the air, but if a business is not easily identifiable by name alone, then clarification may be added. Businesses will be aired at various times from 5 a.m. to midnight. We are not able to guarantee when business names will be announced.

Businesses will also receive a Business Circle static cling to post in their business to allow their customers to know of their support of KOSU.

If you prefer more choice in when your business is announced on air, please consider a Program Sponsorship.

To join the business circle, please contact our Development team at 405.744.9974 or development@kosu.org.

What Our Business Members Are Saying:

"The owner of one of our largest accounts called a few months ago and told my dad, our owner, 'I heard your agency name on KOSU! It’s my favorite station. Thanks for supporting them!' I’d say you don’t have to worry about our continued support!" - Geoff Eaton, Advantage Insurance Group

KOSU Business Circle window cling

Business Members

Join the business circle today! Call our Development team at 405.744.9974 or e-mail us at development@kosu.org.

