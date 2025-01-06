2025 Oklahoma Elections

-
Oklahoma voters in 27 counties cast ballots in an array of elections Tuesday, including the largest bond package in state history in Oklahoma City, which passed easily.
Residents are tasked with deciding on funding questions, from sales tax changes to school bonds.
This Week in Oklahoma Politics panel discusses the new era of State Superintendent Lindel Fields, an ethics investigation into former State Superintendent Ryan Walters and more.
Ahead of Oklahoma City’s historically big bond election next Tuesday, we’re breaking down bonds to better understand how they work in Oklahoma and why they’re so important to local government operations.
Oklahomans in 27 counties cast their ballots in local elections Tuesday.
With the school year up and running across Oklahoma, many districts are starting the fall election season with a healthy dose of school bond proposals.
Oklahomans in 22 counties cast their ballots in elections on Tuesday. They cast their ballots on city charter changes, school bonds and more.
The Seminole Nation will soon have new leadership. After a tight race, Seminole Nation citizens ousted both the incumbent principal chief Lewis Johnson and assistant chief Brian Palmer.
Oklahomans in 22 counties can cast their ballots in upcoming August elections. School districts are proposing bonds, and cities are considering updates to their operations.
Oklahoma City voters will consider a $2.7 billion bond proposal on October 14 — the largest in the city’s history.