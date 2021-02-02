This was supposed to be Kevin McCarthy's moment, one he had contorted himself into political knots to get to.
Bison grazing on native prairie for three decades transformed the landscape, allowing wildflowers to thrive that can feed legions of bees and butterflies.
In the Senate, Mitch McConnell became the longest serving Senate leader in history. Meanwhile, the House failed to elect a speaker in a single ballot, the first time in a century.
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing Tuesday resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner
Headlines for Tuesday, January 3, 2023
There are many more drinking options this Dry January if you like the taste of alcoholic drinks but don't like the effects of alcohol.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary votes to become House speaker in another round of voting — the third — after 20 House Republicans voted against him.
StateImpact reporters recap their 2022 coverage, and look at what's to come in 2023.
The Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin was in critical condition, the NFL said.
Enter for a chance to win tickets to see The Lone Bellow at Beer City Music Hall in Oklahoma City on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
For the past three decades, the Centenarians of Oklahoma volunteers have made it their mission to celebrate as many centenarians as they can. To date, they've honored more than 2,700 and counting.
In this first full week of 2023, the Oklahoma Music Minute hopes for a brighter year for everyone.
After no ticket matched the six numbers drawn Friday, the $785 million jackpot will proceed to the next ticket drawing Tuesday.
