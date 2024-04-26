Headlines: Tulsa Councilor arrested, cursive in schools & OKC Olympic trials

Police arrest a Tulsa City Councilman for domestic assault and battery. (Tulsa World)

Authorities arrest a woman at a State Board of Education meeting. (Oklahoma Voice)

Superintendent Ryan Walters plans legal action against Title IX changes. (Tulsa World)

Walters claims 130 staffers who left the SDE were fired. (NewsOK)

Tourism secretary nominee could face difficulty in nomination. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt is getting a bill to close competitive bidding “loopholes”. (Oklahoma Voice)

Senate passes ban on corporal punishment for some students with disabilities. (Oklahoma Voice)

State House passes legislation to push retirement ages on judges. (Tulsa World)

A bill to give $35M to a theme park in Vinita passes the state Senate. (Tulsa World)

Senate declines to hear 85% bill named after murdered Welch girls. (Tulsa World)

Supporters of chicken litter bill say it remains on the table. (Tulsa World)

Chaplain bill based on Texas law advances in the House. (NewsOK)

New law allows Oklahoma cities to remove discriminatory covenants. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt signs bill closing tribal loophole in domestic violence law. (NewsOK)

Stitt signs bill requiring cursive in schools. (NewsOK)

Negotiations are heating up between the governor and Cherokee Nation. (KOSU)

Russell Crowe plans to bring “Indoor Garden Party” to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s Church Studio Carney Fest returns this weekend. (NewsOK)

New book features interviews from “Killers of the Flower Moon”. (Tulsa World)

Former OU quarterback Caleb Williams goes first in the NFL draft. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder travels to Big Easy for third game against the Pelicans. (NewsOK)

U.S. Olympic team trials come to Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)