Water keeps agriculture and businesses of all kinds afloat. Some water makes us happy, while some water hurts us.
KOSU Waterline is a project that looks into how water impacts peoples' lives. Tell us how you interact with water and if you've ever had any issues.
KOSU's Graycen Wheeler will field and answer your questions!
KOSU Waterline is a project that looks into how water impacts peoples' lives. Tell us how you interact with water and if you've ever had any issues.
KOSU's Graycen Wheeler will field and answer your questions!
-
The Central Oklahoma Stormwater Alliance is partnering with eleven communities to get affordable rain barrels into people’s yards.
-
Water problems have sprung up around the state after last week’s freezing temperatures.
-
The first Monday in February marks the beginning of the Oklahoma legislative session. And Oklahoma lawmakers are gearing up to consider thousands of bills.
-
Do you know exactly how much water is in the nearest lake right now? How about your well, or your city’s wells and reservoirs? Or how much water is held in the soil of your garden or field?
-
A changing climate looks poised to increase wildfire conditions significantly. That would compound other growing risks, such as the aggressive spread of eastern red cedars.
-
The final drought map of 2023 was released last week, and Oklahoma wrapped up the year on a positive note.