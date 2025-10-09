Stitt declares environmental emergency in Caddo County after saltwater purge

Wildlife and a number of cattle were reported to have died on private property near Colony and Eakly after the contamination, according to a document filed with the OCC in mid-September.

A letter from Gov. Kevin Stitt, issued in response to the pollution, authorized the agency to use emergency funds to remediate the site. Tanker trucks are hauling away the diverted fluid to avoid other water contamination.

"The subject purge constitutes a serious threat to public health and safety and poses a serious risk to the environment," Stitt wrote in the letter.

An investigation by the OCC is underway to find the source of the pollution. The agency could not confirm whether the fluid was coming from an oil and gas disposal well.

The levels detected from the saltwater indicate the purge isn't naturally occurring, spokesperson Trey Davis said.

An OCC document obtained by News 9 shows the agency was in contact with oil well operators in the area. A nearby commercial saltwater disposal well is among the possible sources.

As of Oct. 6, officials were also analyzing samples from surrounding water wells to determine whether the pollution had leaked elsewhere.

According to reporting from High Plains Journal, a rancher believes the saltwater is to blame for the deaths of at least 28 cattle after the animals ingested the fluid.

The number of barrels purged per hour is now at about 56 on average, according to the OCC, which is down from 63 last week.