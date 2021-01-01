Become a Member

Become a KOSU member today!

There are many ways to support the programming and music you love.

Sign up as a Monthly Sustaining Member (renewing monthly) using a bank draft, credit or debit card on our donation page.

Submit a one-time donation on our donation page.

For an automatic OSU payroll deduction, fill out the OSU Payroll Deduct Form and send back to KOSU via mail, fax, or email.

OR you can mail a check payable to KOSU.

KOSU Membership Mailing Address:

KOSU

303 Paul Miller Building

Stillwater, OK 74078

PHONE: (405) 896-4323

FAX: (405) 744-9970

EMAIL: membership@kosu.org



Update Your Current Monthly Sustaining Membership

Did your credit card recently expire? Need to update your bank account information? You can update all of your account information using this membership payment update form. NOTE: all info you provide will be added to an existing membership. Feel free to email membership@kosu.org with any questions.

KOSU Membership FAQs

What are the benefits of my Monthly Sustaining Membership?

Starting a monthly sustaining membership with KOSU allows you to contribute an annual amount and pay it over the course of a year. Every day, you'll hear your contribution at work in both the national programming you love and the local news coverage you count on. At the end of your year of contributions your pledge will automatically renew. That saves KOSU on postage, paper, and administrative costs, which allows us to put more of your dollars into what we do best - quality fact-based journalism and programming. Plus as a monthly sustaining member you'll receive a Keep It Local OK card, which unlocks hundreds of discounts at businesses across Oklahoma.

When is my Monthly Sustaining Membership processed?

KOSU processes all bank draft donations on the 15th of each month. All credit and debit cards are processed on the 1st of each month, but you also have the option to have it processed on the 15th. You can email membership@kosu.org to make any changes.

What happens if my credit or debit card expires or is lost or stolen?

We've all had this happen. And we completely understand. One way to avoid this scenario is to set up a Monthly Sustaining Membership on a bank draft. No expirations, no lost cards, less hassle. But if you wish to keep a Monthly Sustaining Membership on a credit or debit card, and need to change any information, there are several ways to update your account:



Update your information using our membership payment update form. KOSU's Membership team will connect your new information with your account on the back end.

You can call the Membership department at (405) 896-4323 or email membership@kosu.org.

KOSU sends out an email, with a link to update, once a card is not processed in our system. You can always use this link to update your payment info and we will connect it with your account on the back end.

If you received a letter requesting updated information, you may use the mailed form and enclosed envelope to respond.

If my card expiration date changed but my card number did not, why do I have to give my card number again?

KOSU adheres to all laws and regulations pertaining to handling of donor credit and debit card account information. Payment Card Industry (PCI) regulations require that KOSU not store actual credit card information on its computers. You may call (405) 896-4323, OR you can email membership@kosu.org with the new expiration date, or update your credit card info through our membership payment update form.

Do I need to call in during the Membership Drive to renew my pledge?

No. As a Monthly Sustaining Member your membership is ongoing and automatically renews each year. However, you are welcome to call in during the Membership Drive to increase your monthly giving or make an additional one-time gift. Be sure to let the person answering the phone know you are already a Monthly Sustaining Member.

I signed up for a thank you gift during the Membership Drive. When will it arrive?

We try to get all thank you gifts out as soon as possible, but there are times when items are backordered or we must order the gifts after the Membership Drive. For digital thank you gifts, they should arrive within a week of your payment, or a week after the first installment of your Monthly Sustaining Membership. Other items that are shipped via USPS can take up to 4-6 weeks. Please email membership@kosu.org if you have any questions.

Are my monthly donations tax-deductible?

Yes, your donations are tax-deductible. To reduce costs, KOSU collaborates with the Oklahoma State University Foundation to issue tax receipts at the end of each calendar year. Please email membership@kosu.org if you receive a monthly tax receipt and wish for that to stop. We can request the Foundation to suppress this function for you and you will only receive one year-end receipt. If you need a copy of your donation receipt, please email membership@kosu.org.

How can I cancel my Monthly Sustaining Membership?

You can stop or suspend your Monthly Sustaining Membership at any time. Just send an email to membership@kosu.org or call KOSU's Membership department at (405) 896-4323.

How do I update personal or contact info?

Any changes to your account like an address, email, phone number or name change to an account can be sent to membership@kosu.org. We will follow up with a confirmation email once the changes have been made.

Does KOSU sell my name to companies or other nonprofits?

No – when you donate to KOSU we will NOT sell, trade or share your name, email address or any other contact information with any other organization.

How to contact Member Services:

Give us a call at (405) 896-4323 between 9am - 5pm, Mon-Fri, or send an email to membership@kosu.org. We will return all after-hours voicemails and emails within two business days.

Thank you for supporting KOSU!

