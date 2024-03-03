Osage Nation: Beyond the Movie
Osage Nation: Beyond the Movie features KOSU's coverage of the 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon. The film tells the story of the Osage Reign of Terror during the 1920s. It was filmed in Osage County and shone an international spotlight on the Osage Nation.
Follow an interactive map of historic cultural sites in Pawhuska and Fairfax, and see our reporting below.
-
The Osage Reign of Terror didn't just include one family, and it didn't stop and start in the 1920s. KOSU examined obituaries, death certificates and talked with family members who say the deaths of great-grandfathers and mothers in their family tree have left lingering questions about what really happened.
-
'Killers of the Flower Moon' is shining the Hollywood spotlight on the tiny Oklahoma town of Fairfax. Here’s how they're handling itNow that Killers of the Flower Moon is becoming a blockbuster movie, the community where many of the murders took place is wrestling with how to open up about this painful past. One solution: rehab a landmark building.
-
A 2017 tornado damaged the theater built by Alex Tall Chief to honor the community and his two ballerina daughters. Now, in the wake of a story that aired on NPR, it's getting a new roof.
-
Despite 10 nominations, the Oklahoma-shot film that tells the story of the Osage Reign of Terror claimed no Oscars.
-
If Lily Gladstone wins an Oscar this Sunday for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in the film Killers of the Flower Moon, she’ll be the first Native American to take home the Best Actress statue.
-
Lily Gladstone has won another major award for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in the film Killers of the Flower Moon.
-
"Killers of the Flower Moon" actress Lily Gladstone could become the first Native American actor to win an Oscar in an acting category.
-
The movie tells the story of the Osage Reign of Terror during the 1920s. It was filmed within the Osage Nation in Northern Oklahoma and has been generating buzz since its Cannes debut last summer.
-
The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night, and a film largely shot in Oklahoma was all but shut out.
-
The Oklahoma-set blockbuster film will be ready to stream on your television next Friday.
-
Join Osage News and KOSU for a bus tour featuring historic cultural sites in Pawhuska and Fairfax.
-
The exhibit at the Oklahoma City federal courthouse tells the story of the legal drama in David Grann’s book-turned-movie epic Killers of the Flower Moon.