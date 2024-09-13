Indigenous shows, actors up for awards at Primetime Emmys

Award-winning show Reservation Dogs is up for a total of four nominations , including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor for the role of Bear Smallhill, played by D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

Oscar nominee and Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone and former boxer Kali Reis made history as the first Indigenous women nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series .

Gladstone plays officer Cam Bentland in Under The Bridge , and Reis plays Alaskan state trooper Evangeline Navarro in True Detective: Night Country .

The only Native American nominated for an Emmy previously is the late August Schellenberg for his role as Sitting Bull in Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.

The Emmys Awards show is on Sunday at 7 p.m.