© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ shut out at Oscars

KOSU | By Robby Korth,
Ryan LaCroix
Published March 10, 2024 at 10:05 PM CDT
Osage Singers take the Red Carpet at the Academy Awards. They performed the song "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” during the awards ceremony.
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Osage Singers take the Red Carpet at the Academy Awards. They performed the song "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” during the awards ceremony.

Despite ten nominations, Killers of the Flower Moon claimed no Oscars.

The movie tells the story of the Osage Reign of Terror during the 1920s. It was filmed in Osage County and has been generating award buzz since its Cannes debut last summer. It’s shone an international spotlight on the Osage Nation.

The nominations alone broke several barriers.

One of the nominees that took center stage during the Oscars broadcast was the performance of “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” by Osage citizen Scott George and performed by Osage tribal singers. George was the first Native American person to be nominated for Best Song.

George said in a profile by the Citizen Potowatomi Nation – his day job is in the tribal nation’s housing department – that his nomination as the first Native American was an important achievement.

“There’s no orchestra. There are no string instruments or anything involved in this. It’s just our voices and the drums. For somebody to sit there and think we’re worthy of even being considered, that’s pretty cool,” George said in his interview with Citizen Potowatomi.

Lily Gladstone portrayed Mollie Burkhart in the movie. She was the first Native American to be nominated for best actress in nearly a century of Academy Awards.

“You are the soul of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’” actress Jennifer Lawrence said when she introduced Gladstone as an Oscar nominee.

Gladstone had already taken home the top actress prizes at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. But she lost out to Emma Stone, who won her second Oscar for her performance in Poor Things.

* indicates required
Arts & Culture
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
See stories by Robby Korth
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now