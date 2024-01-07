© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lily Gladstone wins Golden Globe for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' role

KOSU | By Ryan LaCroix,
Robby Korth
Published January 7, 2024 at 11:00 PM CST
Lily Gladstone poses on the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globe Awards
Golden Globe Awards

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night, and a film largely shot in Oklahoma was all but shut out.

Among the winners was Lily Gladstone for “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama” category. Her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in the film Killers of the Flower Moon drew rave reviews from critics and movie-goers alike.

Gladstone, who was born and raised on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana, is the first Indigenous winner in the category.

She began her acceptance speech in the Blackfeet language, before giving thank yous for people in Hollywood and Pawhuska.

"Thank you, Marty. Thank you, Leo. Thank you, Bob. You are all changing things. Thank you for being such allies. Thank you, Eric. Thank you, Chief Standing Bear and a big ol’ Way-we-nah Wahzhazhe Osage Nation," said Gladstone.

The more-than-three-hour epic tells the story of the brutal killings of Osage citizens for their wealth and land, known as the Reign of Terror.

Gladstone’s win was the only one from Killers of the Flower Moon, despite seven nominations for best motion picture, director, original score and more.

Also nominated, but not Golden Globe winners, were Tulsa native Bill Hader for his lead role in the HBO TV series “Barry” and Oklahoma City native James Marsden for his role in the reality TV hoax “Jury Duty.”

Killers of the Flower Moon will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ beginning this Friday, Jan. 12.

* indicates required
Tags
Arts & Culture Killers of the Flower Moonfilm
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
See stories by Robby Korth
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content