Headlines: Deadly tornadoes, medical marijuana changes & OKC Thunder playoffs

Deadly tornadoes tear through Oklahoma. (KOSU)

The city of Stroud remembers devastating tornado 25 years ago. (Tulsa World)

Family and friends grapple with murder-suicide in Yukon. (NewsOK)

Authorities say Oklahoma isn’t alone in “family annihilation” incidents. (NewsOK)

Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller faces accusations of domestic violence. (KOSU)

Former Tulsa police major wins free speech rights lawsuit against city. (Tulsa World)

Soaring costs put Oklahoma County Jail in question. (NewsOK)

Del City residents worry new Oklahoma County Jail could impact way of life. (NewsOK)

House and Senate close in on budget agreement. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt responds to friction between state leaders. (Tulsa World)

Stitt is getting bill to lock clocks to Daylight Savings Time. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers are asking Governor Stitt to close competitive bidding loopholes. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor says he’s reviewing immigration bill. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt names Ken Levit to Higher Education Regents. (Tulsa World)

Higher Education officials in Oklahoma take free speech training. (Oklahoma Watch)

Former Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb inaugurated as president of UCO. (NewsOK)

Teacher turnover in Oklahoma ranks at its highest since COVID. (Oklahoma Watch)

The head of the medical marijuana agency answers questions about the program. (Tulsa World)

New leader of mental health department says experts are needed. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s Congressional District Five race avoids primaries. (NewsOK)

Young Tulsa entertainment business owner is running for mayor. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma United Methodist minister calls general conference decision “historic”. (NewsOK)

State plans to auction 200 miles of land near turnpikes from OKC to past Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Singapore company opens lithium-ion battery recycling plant in SE Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Economists say current Oklahoma boom is different from the one in the 1980s. (NewsOK)

DeadCenter Film Festival includes new documentaries. (NewsOK)

Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault wins NBA Coach of the Year. (NewsOK)

Thunder looks to sweep the first round of the NBA playoffs. (NewsOK)