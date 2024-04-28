Deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma leave thousands without power, trail of damage

An outbreak of more than a dozen tornadoes left at least three people dead, razed buildings and left thousands without power in Central Oklahoma.

As of Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is still assessing the damage. Injuries and property damage to homes, structures, trees and downed power lines have been reported in multiple locations. Find the latest information from the department here.

Significant damage was reported after a line of storms rampaged through most of the state. The National Weather Service has reports of at least 16 tornadoes in Oklahoma on Saturday night and 19 more in Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

Downtown Sulphur in Murray County was essentially leveled. Tornadoes that ripped through Holdenville in Hughes County left two dead. And a hospital in Marietta was largely reduced to rubble while a driver near there was killed on Interstate 35.

Videos and photos of leveled homes and structures are circulating on social media platforms.

At least 37,000 electric customers were without power early Sunday morning, according to poweroutage.us. Flooding and storm damage in certain areas caused roadways to close. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working to clean storm debris and damage and has reopened some roads.

Sulphur Public Schools superintendent Matt Holder said classes in the district would at least be canceled for one day if not longer. Many of the district’s buses were damaged when the facility where they were parked was hit by a tornado.

Ardmore also experienced a wave of destruction, leaving much of the city without power and several homes destroyed. Interstate 35 was shut down on Sunday morning as a result. Mayor Sheryl Ellis posted in a video statement on Facebook that people should stay where they are, as first responders picked up the pieces there.

“Hundreds of people are working on this,” Ellis said. “We are partnering with others to work on this… If you can at all please stay at home.”

Less than 20 miles south of Ardmore, the City of Marietta took major damage in the storms. In a Sunday press conference, Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said a driver was killed on Interstate 35 near the city, the town’s Homeland grocery store and a Dollar General store were destroyed.

The Dollar Tree warehouse next to Interstate 35 took significant damage. Cumberledge also reported Marietta’s nursing home and hospital were also damaged, with first responders spending the night evacuating patients to other facilities.

There were also reports of damage to homes in the Manor Lake Hills neighborhood of Norman, just west of Riverwind Casino off Highway 9. There was also minor damage to businesses and some snapped trees in the north portion of Norman.

Parts of Oklahoma City also received minor damage, mostly in the form of downed power lines and stop signs.

Officials offer help

Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement following the severe weather that impacted communities across the state.

“My prayers are with those who lost loved ones as tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma last night,” Stitt said in the statement. “Thank you to Oklahoma Emergency Management and those who have worked through the night to keep Oklahomans safe and have worked to clear debris and assess damage.”

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anaotubby wrote in a statement that his tribal nation’s Artesian Hotel and the ARTesian art gallery sustained some damage but everyone in those locations was safe.

“Our prayers are with all those who have been affected by these storms,” he said in his statement. “We will continue collaborating with local authorities and relief efforts to help.”

House Speaker Charles McCall’s district includes Sulphur and much of Murray County. He offered support for those in the district and beyond with help to get access to resources.

“My prayers go out to the citizens of Sulphur, all of Murray County and those across the State of Oklahoma affected by the severe weather this weekend,” he said.

Stitt declared a state of emergency in Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne and Pontotoc counties amid the storm damage.

The situation is ongoing, and this post will be updated.

