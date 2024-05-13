Headlines: Hispanic Day 2024, Barnsdall tornado & Thunder game four

Hispanic advocates plan rally against new immigration law. (KOSU)

Women at the Capitol are decrying anti-DEI action closing OU programs. (Oklahoma Voice)

State house plans to vote on religious classes for public school students. (Tulsa World)

State Senate leader remains resolute against tax cuts. (Tulsa World)

President Pro Tem Treat says governor’s spar with Senate is personal. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt chides ruling by judge over banking boycott law. (Tulsa World)

Emails show AG Drummond advised Treasurer against hiring attorney. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa attorney is representing Stormy Daniels in case against Trump. (Tulsa World)

Robert Kennedy, Jr. gets approval for Oklahoma ballot in November. (Oklahoma Voice)

“Error” at prison leads to inmate deaths and injuries. (NewsOK)

National Weather Service rates Barnsdall tornado at EF4. (Tulsa World)

Northeast Oklahoma residents are opposing a local wind farm. (KOSU)

OKC Public Schools picks a new leader. (Oklahoma Voice)

OCPS uses unique program to grow teacher pool. (NewsOK)

Latinos sway in education is growing. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Nation’s first tribal-affiliated medical school to graduate 46. (Tulsa World)

Langston University’s new president wants to prioritize Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

County Commissioner Karen Keith emerges as frontrunner in Tulsa mayor race. (The Frontier)

Tulsa’s mayor back sidewalk ordinance to battle homelessness. (Tulsa World)

The oldest Tulsa Race Massacre survivor celebrates her 110th birthday. (KOSU)

Crowds celebrate opening of Route 66’s largest bridge. (NewsOK)

Farmer’s Almanac predicts arm, hot, muggy Oklahomans can expect a warm, hot, muggy summer. (NewsOK)

“Reservation Dogs” earns Peabody Award. (Tulsa World)

Daughter of Toby Keith to accept his honorary degree at OU. (NewsOK)

Sooners secure number two seed in NCAA softball regionals. (Tulsa World)

OSU Cowgirls lock up fifth in NCAA softball regionals. (Tulsa World)

Thunder hopes to rebound in game four of western conference semifinals. (NewsOK)