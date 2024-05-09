Curfew in Barnsdall to remain until Friday, 81-year-old still missing in wake of tornado

The Osage County town is still reeling from a powerful May 6 tornado that devastated the town, but community members are making efforts to rebuild.

City and state officials held a town hall Wednesday at Lighthouse Family Worship Center to answer questions from residents about cleanup and restoring critical services.

"We have enough resources and stuff at our disposal at this time to help our people and to take care of y’all," said Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley.

Ben Abrams / KWGS News Donations of food, beverages and other items for victims of Monday's tornado in Barnsdall, Oklahoma.

One issue is deliveries of medications. Mail carriers are being directed to drop off residents’ shipped prescriptions at city hall in the wake of their homes being destroyed.

The mayor also says a 9 p.m. curfew will remain in place until Friday.

The tornado that ripped through the community of 1,400 situated about 40 miles north of Tulsa killed at least one person and left dozens of residences in shambles. The National Weather Service has tentatively rated the twister an EF-4.

Authorities are still searching for 81-year-old Wayne Hogue who is missing.