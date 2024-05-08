Gov. Stitt tours Barnsdall, as National Weather Service surveys devastating tornado damage

Stitt addressed the media in Barnsdall, noting preliminary data appears to show EF-4 level damage from that twister.

"Oklahoma has been hit pretty hard over the last week and a half or so," Stitt said. "We just toured the damage here — probably about 60, 70 homes that were totally destroyed. And I think the count’s up to probably 350 or so statewide now."

Stitt also expressed his appreciation for the federal response to the recent storms.

"The Feds have been really, really helpful," Stitt said. "They’ve approved everything we’ve asked for from FEMA. Administrator Criswell has also already reached out on this latest round of storms."

Ben Abrams / KWGS Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to reporters in Barnsdall, Okla. following a damaging tornado on May 6, 2024.

Multiple tornadoes hit Oklahoma overnight Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed four tornado reports north of Tulsa, and four more northwest of Oklahoma City.

In total, 10 counties in Oklahoma sustained storm damage from the Monday night's severe weather event. State emergency management reports storm damage throughout the state, in Blaine, Craig, Custer, Garfield, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Osage, Ottawa, Oklahoma and Washington counties.

Monday's storms followed a large outbreak of tornadoes just nine days earlier on April 28. Those storms left widespread damage in Sulphur and Holdenville, and resulted in four deaths.

Oklahoma will get a much-needed break from violent storms, with calmer weather in the forecast for at least the next several days.

Osage Nation responds

Barnsdall sits within the reservation of the Osage Nation, which issued a state of emergency on Tuesday.

"Our hearts are heavy as we witness the direct impact of last night's severe storms and tornadoes on many parts of the Osage Nation Reservation," Osage Nation Assistant Principal Chief R.J. Walker said. "These communities — our families — are facing a challenging time. We stand in solidarity with everyone affected."

The nation has issued emergency personnel and recovery teams to assist with rescue efforts, and dispatched a mobile health unit to provide medical aid and meals to those in need.

Additionally, the Osage Hotel & Casino delivered cases of water to local residents, and donated 70 rooms to displaced storm victims from Barnsdall, as well as Osage elder residents of Bartlesville and Hominy.