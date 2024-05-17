Budget talks, Congressman Tom Cole challenge, Robert Kennedy, Jr. and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about budget talks ongoing with a week left in the regular session, a district judge halting Oklahoma's law creating a blacklist of banks deemed critical of the oil and gas industry and Congressman Tom Cole facing a challenge from a well-financed Texas businessman.

The trio also talks about Robert Kennedy, Jr. getting added to the Presidential ballot in Oklahoma as an independent candidate, and Oklahoma City Public Schools hiring from within its ranks to take the job as the district's next superintendent.