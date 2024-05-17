© 2024 KOSU
Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

Budget talks, Congressman Tom Cole challenge, Robert Kennedy, Jr. and more

By Michael Cross,
Neva HillRyan Kiesel
Published May 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This Week in Oklahoma Politics panel discusses ongoing budget talks, a halt to Oklahoma's bank blacklist and Congressman Tom Cole's election primary challenge from a well-financed Texas businessman.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about budget talks ongoing with a week left in the regular session, a district judge halting Oklahoma's law creating a blacklist of banks deemed critical of the oil and gas industry and Congressman Tom Cole facing a challenge from a well-financed Texas businessman.

The trio also talks about Robert Kennedy, Jr. getting added to the Presidential ballot in Oklahoma as an independent candidate, and Oklahoma City Public Schools hiring from within its ranks to take the job as the district's next superintendent.

Michael Cross
Michael Cross is the host of KOSU's Morning Edition.
Neva Hill
Neva Hill has been a political commentator for KOSU since 1998.
Ryan Kiesel
Ryan Kiesel is a civil rights attorney and political consultant.
