Headlines: School choice money, law enforcement pay increase & softball playoffs

Oklahoma parents are using school vouchers to pay down debt. (Oklahoma Voice)

Budget negotiators look for a compromise as deadline approaches. (Tulsa World)

Legislators are pushing for law enforcement pay increases. (KOSU)

State Senate approves reworked Survivor’s Act. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt approves a $4.3M arch on the capitol grounds. (Oklahoma Voice)

Swadley’s attorney switch muddles civil case. (NewsOK)

McCurtain County officials cancel OKC meeting. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma faces a shortage of school bus drivers. (KOSU)

Mid-Del schools plan free meals next year. (NewsOK)

Three white student claim financial aid discrimination from OU. (NewsOK)

New census data shows growth in Oklahoma’s population. (KOSU)

Four tribes plan to work with the National Park Service to preserve resources. (KOSU)

Cyclists plan to ride from the State Capitol to raise awareness. (NewsOK)

Travelers can expect delays this weekend on the Turner Turnpike. (NewsOK)

A new Route 66 attraction includes more than 20 artists and shops. (Tulsa World)

Norman’s Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic plans to continue in his memory. (NewsOK)

Food on the Move effort to combat food deserts gets help from Tyler Hanson. (Tulsa World)

Musician Zach Bryan promises help to tornado victims. (Tulsa World)

School sports regulators approve new football districts. (Tulsa World)

Sooners begin quest for the Women’s College World Series. (NewsOK)

OSU Cowgirls hope pitching can lead them through the playoffs. (NewsOK)