Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America," (his brother came up with that, which is why it's in quotes). Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors. At The Norman Transcript, he wrote the script for "Protected," a narrative-style podcast about Oklahoma's over-incarceration of women as seen through the eyes of the Rebecca Hogue's case.