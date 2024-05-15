Headlines: Walters’ rules advance, OKC hotel tax & Thunder game five

A House committee approves controversial new education rules. (Oklahoma Voice)

Democrats struggle to be part of the budget process. (KOSU)

Lawmakers discuss minimum pay for some sheriffs, jailers and deputies. (Oklahoma Voice)

Congressman Cole faces well-financed primary challenger. (Oklahoma Voice)

Attorney General Gentner Drummond alleges “insulin pricing scheme”. (Tulsa World)

Department of Justice plans to intervene in Muskogee Nation lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Pittsburg County sheriff faces accusations of embezzlement. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Jail and DA partner to slow the availability of fentanyl. (NewsOK)

Family confirms missing Barnsdall man’s body has been recovered. (NewsOK)

OKC voters could decide on an increase to the city’s hotel tax. (KOSU)

Citizens in Tulsa are looking at an increase in bus fares starting July First. (KOSU)

A theme park in Vinita remains in play despite delays and a lawsuit. (NewsOK)

A 100-year-old artifact returns to the Modoc Nation. (KOSU)

OKC’s Cattlemen’s Steakhouse inducted into Hall of Fame. (NewsOK)

Thunder gets ready for game five in OKC. (NewsOK)