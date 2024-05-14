Headlines: No-bid contracts, budget talks stalled & Thunder ties series

Corporation Commission considers dropping no-bid contracts. (KOSU)

Stitt clashes with Senate leader in budget talks. (Tulsa World)

House leaders look to implement a flat-rate tax in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Lawmakers approve funding for storm victims. (KOSU)

Governor’s tribal jurisdiction task force is releasing a report. (NewsOK)

House committee plans to hear controversial Department of Education rules. (NewsOK)

Total Wine & More could have to fight Oklahoma law to enter state. (NewsOK)

Muslim Day at the State Capitol allows Islamic Oklahomans to share their stories. (NewsOK)

Officials find body in area where Barnsdall man went missing. (NewsOK)

EMSA is maintaining its diversion from Ascension St. John after cyber-attack. (Tulsa World)

Troubled Tulsa city councilor drops appeal for bar license. (Tulsa World)

New alerts could help with missing adults. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s Great Raft Race is returning. (Tulsa World)

Thunder ties series against the Mavericks. (NewsOK)