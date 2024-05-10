Headlines: Bank blacklist blocked, second language bill opposed & OKC Thunder loss

Judge temporarily blocks state’s boycott of certain banks. (KOSU)

AG Drummond fires Treasurer’s attorney over ESG case ruling. (Tulsa World)

Court sets deadline on plaintiff’s bid for injunction of Catholic charter school. (NewsOK)

Death row inmate deemed incompetent to be executed. (Tulsa World)

Grand Jury indicts judge over a drive-by shooting. (NewsOK)

State leaders still find issues in proposed tax cuts. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt signs bills dealing with Oklahoma food and beverage. (NewsOK)

Tribal leaders oppose bill on graduation requirements on Stitt’s desk. (KOSU)

Current Indigenous graduates now protected under state law. (Tulsa World)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters demands $573K from Mid-Del Schools. (NewsOK)

OKC School District looks to have a new leader this weekend. (NewsOK)

Meteorologists are worried about weather alert fatigue. (NewsOK)

Vinita theme park faces lawsuit by Canadian company. (Tulsa World)

OKC Ballet ends season with a new set of shorts. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma musician John Moreland releases new album. (Tulsa World)

Reba McEntire’s new sitcom ordered up to series on NBC. (NewsOK)

Sooners’ softball team advances in Big12 play. (Tulsa World)

Cowgirls exit early in Oklahoma City tournament. (Tulsa World)

OKC Thunder falls in first loss in the playoffs. (NewsOK)