Headlines: Overnight storms, budget talks collapse & Thunder season ends

Oklahomans again picking up after overnight storms. (NewsOK)

Moore tornado survivor studies storms. (Tulsa World)

Northeast Oklahomans remember the 2019 flood. (Tulsa World)

Governor approves funding for tornado victims. (KOSU)

Budget negotiations break down at the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Political battles are increasing tension and stalling decisions in budget talks. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt is still pushing tax cuts. (NewsOK)

Opponents of poultry farm bill promise to keep fighting. (Tulsa World)

Racing Commission denies governor’s request for resolution on tribal gaming. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor Stitt signs bill to end no-bid contracts by some state agencies. (Tulsa World)

Stitt praises Tulsa Police while criticizing the Cherokee Nation. (KOSU)

Authorities release details in finding Kansas women’s bodies in the panhandle. (NewsOK)

OHP removes trooper protocols for vehicle chases. (Tulsa World)

Agency has removed chase cautionary policies in the recent past. (Tulsa World)

U.S. Attorneys are asking judge to reconsider fatal pursuit verdict. (Tulsa World)

Wrongful death lawsuits over police pursuits vary. (Tulsa World)

Appellate court approves execution in 40-year-old child murder case. (NewsOK)

Vacancy of Dept. of Education attorneys muddles Moore case over pronouns. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s new education secretary worries about “one size fits all” plans. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa mayoral candidate comes under fire for public school comments. (Tulsa World)

Forum for Tulsa mayoral and council candidates set for August First. (Tulsa World)

Candidates under 25-years-old are challenging the status quo. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Nation calls for land near Bartlesville to be held in trust. (Tulsa World)

Choctaw Nation gets grant for energy projects. (KOSU)

Program awards $23M in interest-free housing loans. (Tulsa World)

Flaming Lips marks 40th anniversary. (NewsOK)

OKC plans to vote on Thunder’s new arena. (NewsOK)

Sooners’ softball team prepares for Florida State in Super Regionals. (Tulsa World)

Cowgirls advance after sweeping regionals. (Tulsa World)

Season ends for the Oklahoma City Thunder after loss in Dallas. (NewsOK)