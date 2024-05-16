Headlines: Oklahoma Hispanic Day, Black Wall Street monument & Thunder loss to Mavericks

Latino Oklahomans gather at the State Capitol. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt opts out of Wednesday’s budget hearing. (Tulsa World)

“Church bus bill” awaits heading in the House. (Tulsa World)

Treasurer adds another business to state’s bank blacklist. (Oklahoma Watch

News outlet reveals $50K marketing contract from the Department of Education. (NewsOK)

State regulators react to calls for no-bid contracts. (KOSU)

Tulsa mayor receives eight applications for new police chief. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County faces lawsuit over 2022 jail inmate death. (NewsOK)

New report finds OKC in short supply of psychiatrists for youth. (KOSU)

Tulsa approves modified sidewalk ordinance to tackle homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Lutherans mark 100 year milestone. (NewsOK)

Senator Lankford pushes for Black Wall Street to become a national memorial. (KOSU)

New Cowboy Hall of Fame exhibit brings past into the future. (NewsOK)

As spring arrives, Oklahomans need to be aware of toxic plants. (NewsOK)

Academy of County Music Awards honors the late Toby Keith. (Tulsa World)

Thunder moves close to elimination in loss to Dallas. (NewsOK)