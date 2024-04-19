© 2024 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Tulsa, Cherokee Nation nominated for global film & TV awards

By Ben Abrams
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Global Production Awards

Tulsa's and the Cherokee Nation's film offices have been nominated by the Global Production Awards (GPAs) in a total of four categories, with Cherokee Film shortlisted for three.

"We were going to be excited to be shortlisted for any [category]," said Jennifer Loren, Cherokee Film's senior director, "but to be shortlisted for three? We were floored. We were kind of in shock, honestly."

Those nominations are:

  • “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” for the Community Impact Award
  • Cherokee Film for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award
  • Cherokee Film Commission for the Film Commission Award


The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture has been nominated for the "City of Film" award.

Cherokee Film has been nominated alongside major production studios like Universal, Warner Brothers and the BBC.

“We’re honored to be seen as a global player," Loren, who is also the host and executive producer for "Osiyo," said. "I think we’re ready to take space at this level.”

Loren also said she hopes the global attention will bring more interest to filming within the Cherokee Nation and the rest of Oklahoma.

The GPAs were created by a number of international film organizations. The awards ceremony will be held May 20 in Cannes, France to coincide with the Cannes Film Festival.

See the full shortlist here.
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
See stories by Ben Abrams
