© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Continued disputes, shake up in Senate fiscal leader mean prolonged budget talks

KOSU | By Lionel Ramos
Published May 1, 2024 at 6:31 PM CDT
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, explains his hopes of the House and Senate reaching a budget agreement before the end of the week, April 29, during a press conference in his office at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, explains his hopes of the House and Senate reaching a budget agreement before the end of the week, April 29, during a press conference in his office at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Oklahoma lawmakers are close to reaching a budget deal. It could be as soon as the weekend if you ask certain members of the House. But remaining funding disagreements and a shake-up in Senate fiscal leadership are expected to delay productive negotiations.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said he thinks the two chambers could agree upon budget appropriations for fiscal year 2025 as soon as this week.

“I really hope to get a budget deal done this week,” McCall said. “I think we're very close. “There's only about three areas, four areas of the budget that there's just not quite agreement on. Hopefully we can work through those.”

As of May 1, the House and Senate are $1.5 billion apart, according to the House’s budget transparency portal, launched earlier this month.

Last year, the state approved a $13.18 billion budget. Agency budget requests and chamber positions for this year are as follows:

  • If state agencies get the money they asked for: $13.21 billion. This is a quarter of a percent increase in the overall appropriations compared to fiscal year 2024. 
  • If the House gets its way: $12.67 billion. This is almost a 4% decrease in total appropriations made in fiscal year 2024.
  • If the Senate gets its way: $14.22 billion. This is almost an 8% increase in the total appropriations made in fiscal year 2024. 

The main areas of disagreement include common and higher education funding, an income tax cut and some deferred maintenance projects at universities, parks and other public spaces.
On Tuesday, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat replaced his chief budget negotiator with the House, Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, with Perry Republican Sen. Chuck Hall, and the move is expected to delay budget talks past this week

Lawmakers in each chamber will also have to align their priorities with that of Gov. Kevin Stitt. The House is championing an income tax cut along with Stitt, which the Senate has so far refused after it approved a state grocery tax slash in February.

And between those pending income tax cut discussions – which are paired with a concurrent special session that started days before the regular session – and a $1.5 billion gap between the two chambers, Thompson told NonDoc there is still a lot of work ahead.

The legislative session is set to end May 29.

* indicates required
Tags
Politics State BudgetOklahoma's 2024 legislative sessiontax cut
Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government at KOSU. He joined the station in January 2024.
See stories by Lionel Ramos
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content