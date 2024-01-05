© 2024 KOSU
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to stream on Apple TV+ on Jan. 12

KOSU | By Robby Korth
Published January 5, 2024 at 5:59 AM CST
Lily Gladstone (center) in a still from the film Killers of the Flower Moon.
Apple
Lily Gladstone (center) in a still from the film Killers of the Flower Moon.

An Oklahoma-set blockbuster film will be ready to stream on your television next Friday. Apple announced Killers of the Flower Moon will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ beginning Jan. 12.

The over-three-hour epic tells the story of the Osage Reign of Terror and was largely shot in Oklahoma.

It debuted at the Cannes Film Festival over the summer and in theaters in October. It will be in living rooms just in time for the lead up to Oscar season. The movie has generated Academy Award buzz.

It has previously been available for streaming on demand.

It involved a lot of work from many Osage people. Chad Renfro, was the consulting producer and ambassador for the Osage Nation on the film.

“The movie was going to be made with or without us. And instead of making a movie about us, they made it with us in such a huge, huge way,” Renfro told KOSU. 

Beginning next Friday, anyone with a television and an Apple streaming account will be able to see that work.

Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
