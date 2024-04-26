New state audit, Survivors' Act veto, tribal compacts and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about an audit showing questionable contracts by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services and then-Director Shelley Zumwalt during the pandemic, Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoing a bill to protect victims of domestic abuse and lawmakers sending Stitt a controversial immigration bill.

The trio also talks about Oklahoma City Democratic Senator Carrie Hicks refusing to carry two nominations from Stitt and negotiations heating up over car tag compacts between the Cherokee Nation and Stitt.