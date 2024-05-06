© 2024 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Prominent Native artist Norma Howard dies age 65

KOSU | By Katie Hallum
Published May 6, 2024 at 5:30 AM CDT
Norma Howard stands in front of her painting which depicts a family shucking corn
Blue Rain Gallery
/
Blue Rain Gallery, Sante Fe, New Mexico
Norma Howard stands in front of her painting, Early Morning Pickens

As a little Chickasaw-Choctaw girl living in Stigler, Oklahoma, Norma Howard and her seven siblings grew up on the same plot of land her grandmother had received after being forced to walk 500 miles from Mississippi to Oklahoma.

It’s here where she learned how to draw, recreating the toys her classmates had that her family couldn’t afford. Her parents, incredibly proud of her, supported their daughter in any way they could.

When Norma started her own family, her husband David encouraged her to enter the Red Earth Show in Oklahoma City in 1995.

“I was sitting there, and I was looking, and I was thinking…boy, wouldn’t it be good if they called my name?” Howard said in an interview with the OSU Public Library’s Oklahoma Native Artists Oral History Series.

And call her name they did.

“They said first place, and they said ‘Norma Howard’...and it was just surreal,” Howard said.

Watercolor painting of a grandmother, two children, and a dog sitting next to a green truck
1 of 4  — Norma Howardimage1.jpeg
Norma Howard. Untitled. 2009. Water color on paper. Blue Rain Gallery.
Blue Rain Gallery / Blue Rain Gallery, Sante Fe, New Mexico
Watercolor painting of a family planting seeds
2 of 4  — Norma Howardimage2.jpg
Norma Howard. Early Morning Pickins. 1999. Watercolor on paper. Blue Rain Gallery.
Blue Rain Gallery / Blue Rain Gallery, Sante Fe, New Mexico
Mother shucks corn while child watches. Two puppies play beside them.
3 of 4  — Norma Howardimage3.jpg
Norma Howard. Untitled. 2010. Watercolor on paper. Blue Rain Gallery.
Blue Rain Gallery / Blue Rain Gallery, Sante Fe, New Mexico
Watercolor painting of a father standing with his daughter in front of truck.
4 of 4  — NormaHowardimage4.jpg
Norma Howard. Untitled. 2021. Watercolor on paper. Blue Rain Gallery.
Blue Rain Gallery / Blue Rain Gallery, Sante Fe, New Mexico

This was the kickstart for Norma’s artistic career, which now boasts several awards.

Her unique watercolor paintings embody nostalgia by showcasing everyday life through a Native lens. Norma was represented by the Blue Rain Gallery in Sante Fe, New Mexico, where many of her illustrations can be seen today.

Katie Hallum
Katie Hallum covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
