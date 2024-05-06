Stitt executive order ends decades-old Oklahoma women's leadership program

A University of Oklahoma program that has trained hundreds of female leaders will shutter because of a gubernatorial executive order that bans diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The National Education for Women’s Leadership program, which started more than 20 years ago, will end because of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order, Michael Crespin, the director and curator at the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center at the University of Oklahoma, wrote in a letter to supporters on Thursday.

Crespin said the program, which helps undergraduate women to participate in public service and politics, has graduated more than 650 women. It selects about 30 students each year to participate.

Many graduates have run for and been elected to serve in local, county, state, federal and tribal governments, he said.

He said the program has been a tremendous success and changed Oklahoma for the better.

In December, Stitt issued an executive order aimed at stopping diversity, equity and inclusion programs that use state funds, property or resources.

The executive order prevents DEI programs that have led state entities to grant preferential treatment to, or discriminate against, a person based on his or her race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.

Agencies must be compliant no later than May 31.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, on Friday said the elimination of the program is a terrible loss.

“Some of the most transformational policy in our state has been authored by women legislators, including the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program, legislation providing better access to breast cancer screening, legislation creating the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics, and more,” Floyd said. “Women bring perspectives and ideas to the table that would otherwise not be heard, something we need more of, not less, in government.”

She said she is concerned the executive order will have more negative impacts.

Stitt dismissed as political criticism that his order led to the end of a women’s leadership program.

Stitt said Floyd was trying to confuse voters.

“That is just a politician talking out of both sides of her mouth, and Oklahomans are too smart for that,” Stitt said.

He said he supports more women working in politics.

He said the University of Oklahoma didn’t cancel any programs, unless they were DEI programs based on race.

“All I said is don’t make it based on race,” Stitt said. “And I think that lines up with Oklahoma values.”

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

