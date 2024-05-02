© 2024 KOSU
University of Oklahoma students hold pro-Palestine rally on Norman campus

By Hannah France
Published May 2, 2024 at 7:28 AM CDT
Supporters gather on campus for an OU Student Coalition for Palestinian Liberation rally.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
Supporters gather on campus for an OU Student Coalition for Palestinian Liberation rally.

As the war in Gaza wages on, OU students joined the growing number of students across the country calling for their universities to cut ties with companies supporting Israel.

The OU Student Coalition for Palestinian Liberation held a rally on campus Wednesday afternoon to call for the university to divest from companies like Chevron, which supports Israel financially, and Lockheed Martin, which provides Israel with weapons.

On their Instagram, the student organization notes OU divested from companies supporting South African apartheid following student rallies in the 80s.

Other student organizations like the OU Student Socialist League and local organizations like the Red Dirt Collective attended the rally and have signed on to the demand for divestment.

Another rally at Oklahoma State University is planned for May 2.
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
