This Week in Oklahoma Politics
This Week In Oklahoma Politics is KOSU's weekly political news segment.
Each week, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel and Republican political consultant Neva Hill about bills making their way through the legislative process and the latest news affecting Oklahoma citizens.
Latest Episodes
-
This Week in Oklahoma Politics we discuss a new report from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency against the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust's spending on cessation programs, Epic Virtual Charter School's new board giving $2.5M to a company owned by the brother of its former chairman and a study looking at 18 fatalities from police pursuits over a five-year period.
-
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel talk about Oklahoma City passing it's budget for next year to include a $1.3M increase for its police department despite calls to reduce the funding, nearly 100,000 Oklahomans sign up for Medicaid expansion in its first week online and the Department of Education uncovered $1.6M in fraud over a federal program to feed children during the pandemic.
-
President Biden Visits Tulsa, Stitt's Medicaid Plan Invalidated, 2021 Legislative Session Ends and MoreThis Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel talk about President Biden's visit to Tulsa to recognize the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the State Supreme Court invalidated Governor Stitt's plan to partially privatize Medicaid and lawmakers bring an end to the 2021 Legislative session.
-
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the announcement from Attorney General Mike Hunter over his resignation effective July First, the Governor signing the state budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year and a bill to use medical marijuana revenue to help charter and public schools with funding.
-
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's plan to get people back to work by opting out of federal supplemental unemployment payments and offering a $1200 bonus, legislative leaders agree on a budget for the 2022 fiscal year starting on July First and legislation banning new Oklahoma residents from applying for disability services to try and reduce the backlog of current people on the waiting list.
-
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney about the growing controversy over Governor Stitt signing a bill to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Oklahoma schools, lawmakers considering recommendation of a grand jury investigation for Epic Virtual Charter School and Congressman Cole working on legislation allowing the Chickasaw and Cherokee Nations to compact with the state over criminal jurisdiction.
-
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Governor Stitt ending the COVID-19 State of Emergency and the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission urging Governor Stitt to veto a bill prohibiting schools from teaching subjects dealing with race and diversity.
-
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and sitting in for Ryan Kiesel in ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Tamya Cox-Touré about the settlement between the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and Epic Schools to avoid termination hearings along with new bills signed by the governor including one requiring a fiscal impact statement on initiative petitions and several more making it harder to get abortions.
-
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the State House unanimously approving a bill to help fund charter and traditional schools with low property taxes, Epic Charter Schools agreeing to the demands of the state in the hopes of avoiding contract termination proceedings and the Norman City Council voting to remove $865,000 from its police for community programs.