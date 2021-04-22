This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's plan to get people back to work by opting out of federal supplemental unemployment payments and offering a $1200 bonus, legislative leaders agree on a budget for the 2022 fiscal year starting on July First and legislation banning new Oklahoma residents from applying for disability services to try and reduce the backlog of current people on the waiting list.

