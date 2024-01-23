'Killers of the Flower Moon' gets 10 Oscar nominations

The Oklahoma-set movie Killers of the Flower Moon is up for 10 Academy Awards, according to nominations announced Tuesday morning.

The movie tells the story of the Osage Reign of Terror during the 1920s. It was filmed within the Osage Nation in Northern Oklahoma and has been generating buzz since its Cannes debut last summer. And it’s shone an international spotlight on the Osage Nation.

“Congratulations to all Oscar nominees for Killers of the Flower Moon; we are overjoyed that the hard work put into making this film is being celebrated,” Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said in a written statement.

Standing Bear said the tribal nation is especially proud of the work that went into “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” which is nominated for Best Original Song and is by Osage citizen Scott George and performed by Osage tribal singers.

“For us, there’s nothing better than hearing our singers around the drum,” Standing Bear said in his statement. “We are pleased that the Academy members recognize the strength and beauty behind this song.”

Martin Scorecese’s three-plus hour epic is up for several major awards, including best picture and best director.

Lily Gladstone, who portrays Osage citizen Mollie Burkhart in the film, is also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She's the first Native American to be nominated for best actress in nearly a century of Academy Awards. Gladstone has already taken home the top actress prize at the Golden Globes and been nominated for several other major awards.

Her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio was not nominated for his lead acting role in the film, which outlets like The Hollywood Reporter are calling a major snub.

The movie is streaming on Apple TV+ ahead of the Academy Awards on March 10.

