Indigenous storytelling, journalism celebrated through new 'Killers of the Flower Moon' photobook

The collection features article snippets and images that tell the story of the Osage Nation’s role in the film, from casting calls to tribal dancers walking the red carpet.

Osage News editor Shannon Shaw Duty said not only is the photobook an intimate time capsule, showcasing the behind-the-scenes from the Osage perspective, but it’s also a collection of 7 years of Indigenous journalism.

“I just felt that the community reacted to our photographs the most. Whenever we would post different photo albums from different days of shooting the film, etc…. The community just came out in droves to ask questions, or (say) 'look at this' or (say) 'I recognize this' or and they would tell stories about their families, about their ancestors,” she said. “And it was just kind of like a community touchstone, these photos. So we all got together and thought, 'well, what better way (to memorialize this) than a photobook?'”