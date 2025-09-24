The Spy's Concert Calendar

Wednesday, September 24

OKC: Colony House, Happy Landing @ The Jones Assembly

OKC: Slow Joy @ 89th Street

OKC: Softcult, Wayside @ Resonant Head

Thursday, September 25

OKC: I’m With Her, Jon Muq @ Tower Theatre

OKC: Pile, NNAMDÏ, Lover Girl @ Resonant Head

OKC: Demon Hunter, War of Ages @ Beer City Music Hall

OKC: Jon Pardi, Jake Worthington, Colby Acuff @ Zoo Amphitheatre

TULSA: Audra Mae, Natalie Reed, Voth @ The Church Studio. SOLD OUT!

DURANT: Lamb of God, Power Trip, Frozen Soul @ Choctaw Casino

TAHLEQUAH: Travis Linville & Kierston White @ Illinois River Jam - Peyton's Place campgrounds. 7pm

Friday, September 26

TULSA: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Improvement Movement @ Guthrie Green

TULSA: Cuco @ Cain's Ballroom

TULSA: Sad Daddy @ Mercury Lounge

TULSA: Emery, As Cities Burn, The Classic Crime, Good Terms @ The Vanguard

TULSA: Gin Blossoms @ Osage Casino & Hotel

TULSA: Tyler Braden @ Tulsa State Fair

TULSA: Dustin Pittsley @ VFW Post 577

TULSA: Elsa Cross @ The Colony

OKC: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Hannah Cohen @ Zoo Amphitheatre

OKC: Rayland Baxter, Brandon Birdwell @ Beer City Music Hall

OKC: Whiskey Myers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Landon Smith @ Paycom Center

OKC: Mirador @ Tower Theatre

OKC: Sleep Theory, Nevertel, Oxymorrons, Stray View @ Diamond Ballroom

OKC: Eslabon Armado @ The Criterion

OKC: JM Stevens @ The Blue Door

OKC: The Black Moods @ Beam Live

TAHLEQUAH: Samantha Crain, Beau Jennings & the Tigers, Red Dirt Rangers, The Creek Rocks & Jared Tyler @ Illinois River Jam - Peyton's Place campgrounds. 5pm

DURANT: Jamey Johnson @ Choctaw Casino

MIAMI: Brothers Osbourne @ Buffalo Run Casino

GRANT: Sammy Kershaw @ Choctaw Casino

NEWKIRK: The Temptations, The Four Tops @ 7 Clans Casino

YUKON: Dallas Pryor @ Grady's 66 Pub

Saturday, September 27

OKC: Red Dirt Rally for KOSU ft. Red Dirt Rangers, Tanner Fields, Sorry Darlin' @ The Blue Note. Get tickets!

OKC: Plaza District Festival ft. Jabee, Kora Waves, Limp Wizurdz, Late Night Messages, NANDO, Luke Roundtree's Wild Mercury, Bottom of the Barrel, Bathtub Fishing, Kennedy Fine, AB Fox, The Sweet Talkers, RAABERS, Isa Rose, When's Lunch, Nitida, DIVA, Bliss, Magenta Burn & more @ Plaza District

OKC: The Sword, Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Pink Fuzz @ Beer City Music Hall

OKC: DESIRE, Johnny Jewel @ Resonant Head

OKC: Brothers Osbourne @ Scissortail Park

OKC: Wakeland album release @ Beam Live

OKC: The Steel Wheels @ The Blue Door

TULSA: Brooks Nielsen (of The Growlers) @ The Vanguard

TULSA: Jake Tankersley, Jared Hard @ The Shrine

TULSA: American Authors @ Tulsa State Fair

TULSA: Thunderosa, White Line Nightmares @ Mercury Lounge

TAHLEQUAH: The Aints, Camille Harp, Mike Hosty, Kalyn Fay & Joe Mack @ Illinois River Jam - Peyton's Place campgrounds. 5pm

DURANT: Flatland Cavalry, THEBROSFRESH @ Choctaw Casino

MIDWEST CITY: Michael W. Smith @ Rose State Performing Arts Center

NORMAN: Bret Michaels @ Riverwind Casino

THACKERVILLE: The Temptations, The Four Tops @ WinStar Casino

YUKON: Lowdown Drifters @ Grady's 66 Pub

Sunday, September 28

OKC: Deafheaven @ Beer City Music Hall

TULSA: The Lowdown Drifters @ The Vanguard

TULSA: Ginuwine @ Tulsa State Fair

NORMAN: Oscar Herrero @ The Depot

Monday, September 29

OKC: Jon Batiste @ The Criterion

TULSA: Josiah Queen @ Tulsa State Fair

Tuesday, September 30

OKC: Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Full Of Hell, Fulci @ Diamond Ballroom

TULSA: Nate Smith @ Tulsa State Fair

