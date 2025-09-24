The Spy's Concert Calendar

Wednesday, September 24
OKC: Colony House, Happy Landing @ The Jones Assembly
OKC: Slow Joy @ 89th Street
OKC: Softcult, Wayside @ Resonant Head
Thursday, September 25
OKC: I’m With Her, Jon Muq @ Tower Theatre
OKC: Pile, NNAMDÏ, Lover Girl @ Resonant Head
OKC: Demon Hunter, War of Ages @ Beer City Music Hall
OKC: Jon Pardi, Jake Worthington, Colby Acuff @ Zoo Amphitheatre
TULSA: Audra Mae, Natalie Reed, Voth @ The Church Studio. SOLD OUT!
DURANT: Lamb of God, Power Trip, Frozen Soul @ Choctaw Casino
TAHLEQUAH: Travis Linville & Kierston White @ Illinois River Jam - Peyton's Place campgrounds. 7pm
Friday, September 26
TULSA: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Improvement Movement @ Guthrie Green
TULSA: Cuco @ Cain's Ballroom
TULSA: Sad Daddy @ Mercury Lounge
TULSA: Emery, As Cities Burn, The Classic Crime, Good Terms @ The Vanguard
TULSA: Gin Blossoms @ Osage Casino & Hotel
TULSA: Tyler Braden @ Tulsa State Fair
TULSA: Dustin Pittsley @ VFW Post 577
TULSA: Elsa Cross @ The Colony
OKC: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Hannah Cohen @ Zoo Amphitheatre
OKC: Rayland Baxter, Brandon Birdwell @ Beer City Music Hall
OKC: Whiskey Myers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Landon Smith @ Paycom Center
OKC: Mirador @ Tower Theatre
OKC: Sleep Theory, Nevertel, Oxymorrons, Stray View @ Diamond Ballroom
OKC: Eslabon Armado @ The Criterion
OKC: JM Stevens @ The Blue Door
OKC: The Black Moods @ Beam Live
TAHLEQUAH: Samantha Crain, Beau Jennings & the Tigers, Red Dirt Rangers, The Creek Rocks & Jared Tyler @ Illinois River Jam - Peyton's Place campgrounds. 5pm
DURANT: Jamey Johnson @ Choctaw Casino
MIAMI: Brothers Osbourne @ Buffalo Run Casino
GRANT: Sammy Kershaw @ Choctaw Casino
NEWKIRK: The Temptations, The Four Tops @ 7 Clans Casino
YUKON: Dallas Pryor @ Grady's 66 Pub
Saturday, September 27
OKC: Red Dirt Rally for KOSU ft. Red Dirt Rangers, Tanner Fields, Sorry Darlin' @ The Blue Note. Get tickets!
OKC: Plaza District Festival ft. Jabee, Kora Waves, Limp Wizurdz, Late Night Messages, NANDO, Luke Roundtree's Wild Mercury, Bottom of the Barrel, Bathtub Fishing, Kennedy Fine, AB Fox, The Sweet Talkers, RAABERS, Isa Rose, When's Lunch, Nitida, DIVA, Bliss, Magenta Burn & more @ Plaza District
OKC: The Sword, Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Pink Fuzz @ Beer City Music Hall
OKC: DESIRE, Johnny Jewel @ Resonant Head
OKC: Brothers Osbourne @ Scissortail Park
OKC: Wakeland album release @ Beam Live
OKC: The Steel Wheels @ The Blue Door
TULSA: Brooks Nielsen (of The Growlers) @ The Vanguard
TULSA: Jake Tankersley, Jared Hard @ The Shrine
TULSA: American Authors @ Tulsa State Fair
TULSA: Thunderosa, White Line Nightmares @ Mercury Lounge
TAHLEQUAH: The Aints, Camille Harp, Mike Hosty, Kalyn Fay & Joe Mack @ Illinois River Jam - Peyton's Place campgrounds. 5pm
DURANT: Flatland Cavalry, THEBROSFRESH @ Choctaw Casino
MIDWEST CITY: Michael W. Smith @ Rose State Performing Arts Center
NORMAN: Bret Michaels @ Riverwind Casino
THACKERVILLE: The Temptations, The Four Tops @ WinStar Casino
YUKON: Lowdown Drifters @ Grady's 66 Pub
Sunday, September 28
OKC: Deafheaven @ Beer City Music Hall
TULSA: The Lowdown Drifters @ The Vanguard
TULSA: Ginuwine @ Tulsa State Fair
NORMAN: Oscar Herrero @ The Depot
Monday, September 29
OKC: Jon Batiste @ The Criterion
TULSA: Josiah Queen @ Tulsa State Fair
Tuesday, September 30
OKC: Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Full Of Hell, Fulci @ Diamond Ballroom
TULSA: Nate Smith @ Tulsa State Fair
Don't worry — more concert listings are coming soon!