Chloe Bennett-SteeleEnvironment & Science Reporter
Chloe Bennett-Steele is StateImpact Oklahoma's environment & science reporter.
Previously, Bennett-Steele was a climate reporter for the Adirondack Explorer. She has also been a contributing writer for The Dallas Morning News, community reporter for The Plano Star Courier, and was an intern for the Texas Standard program.
Bennett-Steele holds a bachelor’s degree in media studies at the University of San Francisco and a master’s degree in journalism from the CUNY Newmark School of Journalism.
The decades-old organizations would be effectively discontinued, while a fraction of funding would move to a separate office.
Survey answers and an associated study illuminate the attitudes and beliefs of residents statewide on water supply and climate issues.
The National Weather Service (NWS) advises people to limit time in the sun and avoid strenuous activities during afternoon hours this week.
The city said it will use the money to assess, clean and plan for site reuse in the future.
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which oversees utilities and the oil and gas industry, will be challenged with historically high electricity demand in the coming years, they said.
Wagoner County Commissioners voted 2-1 to deny NextEra Energy Resources' conditional use permit request Monday morning, forming an obstacle for the company's proposed solar project.
Planned wind farms on the east side of Interstate 35 are seen as a potential asset to some landowners, while receiving opposition from others.
Recent sightings suggest the species is expanding its range eastward, including parts of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma lawmakers approved a quarter of a percent income tax cut this legislative session, complete with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signature, and despite some big budgetary questions. Here’s a rundown of what happened to key bills and other legislative initiatives this year.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) asked the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) to approve its request to recover costs from a $730 million acquisition of a power plant in Jenks.