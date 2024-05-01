Headlines: More overnight storms, Stitt signs immigration bill & “Outsiders” Tony nods

Another tornado outbreak slams into Oklahoma. (News9)

Marietta residents begin process of cleaning up after storms. (NewsOK)

Sulfur girls’ golf team carries on at state tournament despite tornado. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt signs controversial immigration bill. (KOSU)

Stitt also signs a bill to keep license plates with the car sold. (Tulsa World)

Leader of the Senate makes 11th hour change to his Appropriations Committee. (Tulsa World)

Tourism Secretary Shelley Zumwalt resigns from her cabinet position. (Oklahoma Voice)

Task force announces program to help with sex abuse at Southern Baptist churches. (NewsOK)

FBI agent cracks Oklahoma-based drug ring’s coded language. (NewsOK)

School districts blame SDE for national rankings drop. (Tulsa World)

U.S. Postal Service is moving its processing center from Tulsa to OKC. (KOSU)

Report shows the mortality gap between urban and rural residents is growing. (KOSU)

Things to do this month in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

“The Outsiders” musical gets nominated for 12 Tony Awards. (Tulsa World)