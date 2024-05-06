Headlines: Severe weather forecast, public budget talks & Thunder playoffs

Oklahomans need to be weather aware today. (NewsOK)

While much of the state has received rain, northwestern Oklahoma remains dry. (KOSU)

What to do if you have hail damage? (NewsOK)

Oklahoma State experts advise ranchers to watch livestock after tornadoes. (KOSU)

State fails to make top ten in recent years for average tornadoes per year. (NewsOK)

Budget negotiations at the State Capitol go public today. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor Stitt argues again for income tax cuts. (Tulsa World)

Senate leader raises concerns over the State Department of Education. (NewsOK)

Stitt’s anti-DEI executive order kills a decade-old women’s program at OU. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma is modernizing its regulations on pools. (KOSU)

Attorney General Gentner Drummond to join Kansas in new Title IX rules. (Oklahoma Voice)

Drummond is separating himself from the state GOP. (NewsOK)

Top lawyer with OSBI resigns after derogatory email. (NewsOK)

Tulsa is keeping an eye on a Supreme Court case on homeless encampments. (Tulsa World)

Judge agrees to plea agreement for Jimcy McGirt to possibly lead to his release. (NewsOK)

Tribal leaders want new FCC code to help in missing and murdered indigenous people. (KOSU)

District attorneys say they aren’t seeing cases against tribal tag holders. (NewsOK)

State sees mounting toll losses to tribal tags. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma and other states are losing money because of cashless tolling. (Tulsa World)

Zoning laws in Oklahoma are impacting homelessness. (Oklahoma Watch)

Former homeless Tulsa teen reconnects. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa basecamp for startups is getting a tech hub downtown. (Tulsa World)

Northeast Oklahoma is getting ready for this week’s FFA convention. (Tulsa World)

Holocaust scholar plans speech in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Kaiser Family Foundation looks to the future. (Tulsa World)

New OU-Tulsa chief is ready to take the spotlight. (Tulsa World)

State incentives are encouraging film studios to come to Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is mourning the loss of Native American artist Norma Howard. (KOSU)

White House plans to honor Oklahoma athlete Jim Thorpe. (KOSU)

Thunder gets ready to take on the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs. (NewsOK)