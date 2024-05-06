'Have vs. have not:' While rains drench parts of Oklahoma, dry weather persists elsewhere

While much of Oklahoma has been slammed with severe storms, the far northwestern area is parched.

The panhandle is in its fifth-driest climatological spring since 1921, and western central Oklahoma is in its 19th driest spring since the same year, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet. But on the opposite end, south-central Oklahoma is having its 12th wettest spring.

Gary McManus, Oklahoma’s state climatologist, said the northwestern area continues to miss out on big rainfall events while other places receive precipitation.

“So, it’s certainly a have vs. have not situation right now in the state of Oklahoma,” McManus said.

The panhandle did get relief last year in the summer and fall. McManus said the moisture was needed and greatly beneficial, but it did not last long in the area compared to the rest of the state.

The Oklahoma Mesonet

“The wheat crop and other agricultural interests are suffering pretty badly out in that region,” McManus said. “We've had big wildfires out there - all of that point to just way too dry in all aspects of the soil moisture, the vegetation and other things.”

Moisture spurred plant growth that is now waiting for rainfall to turn green and McManus said this can cause fire danger.

Rain would help prevent wildfire danger, but he says most people in that area will believe it when they see it.

“So that's sort of the way I'm going to see it as well when I, when it finally rains, then I believe that we're going to reduce the drought out there,” McManus said.

It’s only the beginning of May and Oklahomans have already experienced severe weather resulting in multiple tornadoes. McManus said people across the state need to be weather aware even if they are in a dry area and keep up with wildfire notices.

“So something to keep in mind as we go through the rest of May is even if you're in a drought, you can still get severe weather,” McManus said.