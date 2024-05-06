Oklahoma modernizes its vintage regulations for swimming pools

Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, introduced House Bill 4035 after a constituent’s six-month struggle to get a permit to renovate an apartment complex pool.

The newly passed law deregulates private pools, HOA pools and splash pads. Public facilities will now be subject to the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code. It allows for more up-to-date building materials than Oklahoma’s existing regulations, which were developed in the 1960s and 70s.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will oversee the rules for public pools and spas. Those facilities will need to acquire permits and licenses and submit to inspections.

But Jackie Shawnee, Chief of Staff for the Department of Health, said these updates will ease regulatory burdens and costs for pool operators.

“Right now, the outdated rules make it really difficult for not only us to regulate it, but for the regulations to be met,” Shawnee told the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services.

Townley and Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, released a statement after Stitt signed the bill into law in April.

"Tourism is the third largest entity in Oklahoma, and House Bill 4035 will allow for more streamlined updates to Oklahoma's public pools and resorts all over the state," Townley said.

The new rules go into effect on November 1.