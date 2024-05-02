Headlines: Oklahoma college rallies, budget negotiations & Cinco de Mayo celebrations

OU pro-Palestinian rally draws about 200 people. (NewsOK)

TU students hold peaceful rally for Palestine. (Tulsa World)

Opponents of new illegal immigration law promise legal action. (NewsOK)

A shakeup in the State Senate fiscal leadership could delay budget negotiations. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt vetoes bill to require tracking of ground water. (KOSU)

Stitt gets bill banning school tax credit spending on non-school expenses. (Tulsa World)

Governor appoints five to State Textbook Committee. (NewsOK)

Stitt names Jenks Chamber President to the Department of Commerce. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma officially adopts the soybean as the state’s legume. (KOSU)

Minimum wage initiative petition supporters hope for no delays to ballot. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma United Methodists react to lifting of ban on gay clergy and marriages. (NewsOK)

Sulfur resident recounts tornado. (Tulsa World)

Chickasaw leaders look at next steps following deadly weekend tornadoes. (KOSU)

Osage law enforcement investigates historic landmark vandalism. (KOSU)

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin announces retirement. (KOSU)

Tulsa revisits sidewalk ordinance to address homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City’s budget looks to be the highest ever. (NewsOK)

Tulsa City Council adopts plan for $800M data center. (Tulsa World)

Holocaust Remembrance event to feature World War II soldiers. (NewsOK)

Cinco de Mayo celebrations in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)