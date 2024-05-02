© 2024 KOSU
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin announces retirement

By Max Bryan
Published May 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin
Tulsa Police Department
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin is retiring from the force, according to an announcement. It will be effective July 31.

Franklin served at the police department for 27 years, and was appointed chief in January 2020.

"I have had a great career which has added a sense of fulfillment to my life and I hope made Tulsa better," Franklin said in a statement.

As police chief, Franklin oversaw the development of the city’s Real Time Information Center and secured money for new facilities like a police headquarters and helicopter base. He also drew criticism after Tulsa police officers heckled an elderly woman who was having a bipolar episode, and for saying stricter gun laws would lower violent crime in the city.

In a statement, Bynum said he is “profoundly grateful” for Franklin’s service in the role. The mayor said Franklin led the department through some of the city’s most challenging times, and that he leaves the department in a better place.

Franklin said he will remain in Tulsa after retirement, working as the director of corporate security at for BOK Financial.

Local News Tulsa Police DepartmentTulsa
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS.
